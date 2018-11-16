Motorcyclist crashes after leading BCSO deputies on chase

SAN ANTONIO - A 23-year-old man was arrested late Thursday after he led Bexar County sheriff's deputies on a chase on his motorcycle.

Deputies said the man refused to stop after they tried to pull him over around 11:15 p.m. at Interstate 10 and New Braunfels Avenue and a chase ensued.

The chase went through downtown and a good portion of the central part of the city before the man ran into a dead end at West Elsmere Place near San Pedro Avenue, where he crashed, officials said.

The man ran into a ditch and then the highway, where deputies shocked him with a Taser and handcuffed him.

Deputies found narcotics and a handgun on the man, officials said.

He will be charged with evading arrest, possession of narcotics and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

