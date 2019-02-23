Motorcyclist fighting for life after being hit by driver of SUV, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is fighting for her life after the driver of an SUV struck her while turning onto Culebra Road on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said the driver of a white SUV was turning onto the westbound lanes of Culebra Road from Pipers Creek Street when they struck the motorcyclist, who was traveling in the eastbound lanes.

According to authorities, the driver of the SUV said they didn't see the motorcyclist and turned into her. Police said she laid her motorcycle down, got off and was ultimately struck by the driver of the SUV.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

