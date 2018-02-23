Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was hospitalized after he crashed his motorcycle on the city's North Side overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on Blanco Road near Fulton Avenue.

According to police, the motorcyclist was going southbound on Blanco Road when he hit a curb and was then thrown off his bike.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital with multiple injuries. His name and age are not currently known.

No one else was hurt in the accident.

