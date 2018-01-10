Motorcyclist hospitalized following overnight crash

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital following a vehicle crash overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a Hobby Lobby parking lot near Bitters Road and West Avenue on the city's North Side.

According to police, a Hill Country Village police officer was following the motorcyclist for speeding when they along with San Antonio police saw him pull into the parking lot. The motorcyclist hit a median and then crashed, police said.

RELATED: Driver hospitalized in serious condition after crash on far West Side

RELATED: Person hit, killed by vehicle in far south Bexar County

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, broke his foot in the accident. He was taken to University Hospital for his injury.

At this time it is unclear if the motorcyclist will face any charges.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.