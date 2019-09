SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist went airborne Wednesday night after he ran off the road near Martin Luther King Drive and S. New Braunfels Avenue.

The man, who San Antonio Police said is in his 30s, hit a curb around 9:40 p.m. and landed in a parking lot of a nearby park.

According to an officer at the scene, the man wasn't wearing a helmet.

He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.