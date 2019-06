SAN ANTONIO - A man driving a motorcycle was injured after being hit near the intersection of I-35 and Pine Street.

Police said the man was at a stop sign when he was rear-ended by a driver.

That driver took off and has not been located.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and was stable.

Police said they plan to talk to the victim to see if he can describe the vehicle that hit him.

