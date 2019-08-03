Motorcyclist killed after colliding with truck on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 30s is dead after a truck collided with his motorcycle on the city’s Southwest Side.

The crash happened at the intersection of Whitewood Street and Southwest Military Drive on Friday night.

Police said a man in his 50s in a truck was heading down Southwest Military and was attempting to turn left on Whitewood.

Police said the traffic light did not have a green arrow, but instead the driver was attempting to turn on a yellow arrow.

The truck then collided with the motorcyclist, who was going in the opposite direction, police said.

Police said there were some possible signs of intoxication and took the driver into custody.

It’s unclear if the driver is facing any charges at this time.

