Motorcyclist killed in collision with utility pole, New Braunfels officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A 24-year-old motorcyclist is dead after losing control of his Harley-Davidson and striking a utility pole Saturday, authorities in New Braunfels said.

According to a news release, the motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was driving in the area of Denise Drive and Pams Path when he lost control of his 2015 Harley-Davidson and hit the pole.

Authorities said the victim, who is from Canyon Lake, was not wearing a helmet.

The crash caused a brief power outage to homes near the crash site, but power was ultimately restored, according to the release.

The New Braunfels Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

