Motorcyclist killed on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning on the city's Northeast Side.

San Antonio police said a motorcycle was speeding on the northbound lanes of Judson Road near Interstate 35 North around 10:45 a.m. when the motorcyclist lost control and slid on the pavement.

The driver of a Dodge Ram told police that he was in the southbound lanes when he saw the motorcyclist sliding on the pavement but couldn't avoid him and ran over him, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

