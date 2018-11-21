News

Motorcyclist killed on NE Side

Fatality reported at Judson Road, Interstate 35 North

By David Ibanez - Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning on the city's Northeast Side.

San Antonio police said a motorcycle was speeding on  the northbound lanes of Judson Road near Interstate 35 North around 10:45 a.m. when the motorcyclist lost control and slid on the pavement.

The driver of a Dodge Ram told police that he was in the southbound lanes when he saw the motorcyclist sliding on the pavement but couldn't avoid him and ran over him, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

