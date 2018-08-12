Motorcyclist leads deputies on chase before crashing near Fredericksburg Road

SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after leading Bexar County deputies on a chase.

Deputies said it started after a man was seen driving a motorcycle erratically near UTSA.

When deputies tried to pull him over, he refused to stop and managed to lose them while driving along I-10.

Deputies finally caught up with him near I-10 and Fredericksburg Road, where he crashed and tried to run away.

The man, who was not identified, is now charged with evading arrest.

Investigators said they are working to find out if the motorcycle he was driving was stolen.

