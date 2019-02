SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital late Tuesday night after he ran a red light and hit an SUV, police said.

The collision happened at Loop 410 and West Military Drive around 10:38 p.m.

According to police, the motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man, ran a red light and T-boned an SUV. The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, police said.

