SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was taken to SAMMC in serious condition Monday morning after crashing into a ditch.

The man lost control of his bike near Gibbs Sprawl Road and Crestway Road.

Deputies were trying to pull the man over but he refused to stop, according to a Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy at the scene.

The man reportedly had serious head injuries following the crash.

It's still unclear why deputies were trying to pull the man over.

