Motorcyclist traveling at 'high rate of speed' before fatal collision with car, police say

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: The Medical Examiner's Office identified the motorcyclist killed Sunday as Daniel Lee Wheeler.

(Previously)

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle that was exiting a Far Northeast Side neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

The driver was turning onto O'Connor Road from Larkdale Drive when a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed slammed into the car, police said.

The motorcyclist, described as a man in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police said speed may have contributed to the fatal crash.

