Mugshot, name released of man accused of shooting 8-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have released the name and image of a man accused of shooting an 8-year-old boy accidentally and then fleeing the scene late Tuesday night.

Police identified the man as Ronald Mathews Jacobs.

According to police, the boy and Jacobs were both upstairs at an apartment complex just before midnight in the 11300 block of Roszell Street when he accidentally discharged the weapon.

Jacobs fled the apartment complex following the shooting and remains at large, police said.

The injured boy suffered a wound to the abdomen and was taken to University Hospital. He was last known to be in stable condition.

When caught, Jacobs will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

