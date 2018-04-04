Multiple active fire calls across San Antonio keeping firefighters busy

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters have been busy Wednesday battling fires across San Antonio.

Windy weather gave firefighters some problems putting out a two-alarm house fire at 10:57 a.m. on the Southeast Side.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Another fire call came through at 12:08 p.m. in the 500 block of Ceralvo.

There was another fire call at 12:26 p.m. in the 6100 block of NW Loop 410 near Ingram Road.

Fire calls were also made to MLK Drive, Southwest 24th Street and Lamar Street.

Map below shows approximate locations for fire calls.

