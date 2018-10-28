Murder-suicide victim honored in memorial Walk for Hope 5K

SAN ANTONIO - Providence High School graduate Adriana Mills was killed by her husband last year before he turned the gun on himself.

On Sunday, Providence graduates and members of the community gathered for the Walk for Hope 5K to honor Mills' memory and raise awareness during domestic violence awareness month.

This year alone, there has been a record 22 domestic violence deaths in Bexar County. Even more reason for Mills' sister, Suzanne Castillo, to help organize the 5K at Walkers Ranch Historic Landmark Park.

“She was beautiful inside and out,” Castillo said of her sister. “She had a heart of gold.”

Mills' family and friends are working to start a foundation in her honor that will benefit the Battered Women's and Children's Center. Funds raised during Sunday's 5K will go to the foundation started in Mills' memory.

Adriana Mills' son, Alan Mills, said he hopes his mothers death can inspire other victims to seek help.

“What happened to my parents was so tragic and it was just very unfortunate,” Mills said. “I don’t want anyone else to go through that kind of pain and suffering because it’s not fair.”

