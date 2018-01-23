Murder-suicide victim made chilling report to police days before she was killed

SAN ANTONIO - Days before she was fatally shot on her front doorstep, 32-year-old Sarah Alexis Furey told police her estranged husband said he was on his way to her house to kill her, but changed his mind at the last minute.

A report from the San Antonio Police Department shows Furey called police on Jan. 11 to report threats her husband, Richard Concepcion, made on her life.

The report states that Concepcion told her he was "on his way to her home to kill her, but turned around. (Concepcion) then also stated that he thought about killing himself instead of her."

Furey said Concepcion told her this in person while she was at his apartment after he called her and asked her to pick up the kids because "he was very depressed and was recently prescribed medication."

She said she agreed to pick up the kids because she felt it was unsafe for him to be driving under the influence of the medication.

In that same report, Furey told police Concepcion had grown more and more mentally unstable since they separated and that she was "very afraid" he would "hurt her or their children to get back at her for separating."

More than a week later, the mother of three was shot outside her Northwest side home during a scheduled custody exchange.

Police believe Concepcion killed Furey then took off with their 18-month-old son.

Concepcion was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Guadalupe County and later died of that wound. Their 18-month-old son was found unharmed in the back seat of the truck and the couple's two other kids were found asleep at Concepcion's apartment.

Police said Concepcion had moved out approximately three months ago and since the separation, authorities had been called out to the home several times for "domestic issues."

SAPD records show authorities were called to the home on Nov. 8 for "violation of a protective order," then again on Jan. 7 to "assist the public," and again on Jan. 11 for "threats."

On the morning of her death, authorities were called to the home at 1:35 a.m. for a welfare check. That report was not available on Tuesday.

Records show that after seven years of marriage, Concepcion's wife filed for divorce on Oct. 30 and that a temporary restraining order was granted on Oct. 31. Both had served in the military -- Concepcion in the Army and Furey in the Navy.

Furey's family is asking for the public's support on behalf of her children and has created a GoFundMe page.

