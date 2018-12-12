The case against high-ranking members of Bandidos motorcycle club

HOUSTON - Bandidos motorcycle club national President Jeffrey Pike, Bandidos national Vice President John Portillo and Bandidos national Sergeant-at-Arms Justin Forster were all charged with racketeering in January 2016 following years of intercepted calls and undercover recordings, according to a federal indictment.

The men are accused of directing, sanctioning, approving and permitting other Bandidos members to carry out racketeering acts including murder, attempted murder, assault, intimidation, extortion and drug trafficking to protect and enhance the organization’s power, territory, reputation and profits.

The case against the three high-ranking officials of the Bandidos actually began as a 3 1/2-year drug investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“It was a massive investigation,” said Assistant United States Attorney Eric Fuchs told KPRC. “It had been a criminal organization for 16 years.”

The government’s case includes homicides that went unsolved for years, including the 2002 homicide of Robert Lara south of San Antonio.

