Name of slain SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno inscribed on Austin memorial wall

AUSTIN, Texas - Members of the San Antonio Police Department joined officers from across Texas Monday to honor their fallen brothers and sisters in blue.

Officer Miguel Moreno, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017, was one 18 officers who were remembered at the Texas Peace Officers Memorial in Austin.

Moreno was killed while investigating a car burglary. Moreno's name, along with the names of the 17 other officers who lost their lives, was engraved on the memorial wall.

"These men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice for the public, for the citizens they serve," SAPD Sgt. Kelly Bender said. "And it's very important that we honor them and keep their memory alive."

The department honored Moreno during a ceremony last Friday. He was the 59th San Antonio police officer killed in the line of duty.

They added a pin in his honor to a memorial flag.

