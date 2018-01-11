Name released of woman found dead near boat ramp at Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Texas - The name of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp at Canyon Lake was released on Thursday.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office identified the body as 26-year-old Kassandra Marie Martin of New Braunfels.

Martin’s body was located on Monday just after 3 p.m. by game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department near a boat ramp in the 800 block of Park Shores.

No other details about Martin’s death have been released, but the investigation remains open.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations at 830-643-6699 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).

