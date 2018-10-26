Narcos, Bob Ross, Cardi B: Toddler's Halloween costume goes viral three years in a row

HOUSTON - Little Jada is celebrating her third year of winning Halloween with another viral costume.

Rachel Taylor, Jada’s mother, is the owner and photographer for RaeTay Photography and for the past three years, she and her husband have pulled off the perfect costumes for young Jada.

Jada made happy trees as Bob Ross, and she made hearts break because she was so cute as Pablo Escobar.

But this year Jada, is going viral for her Cardi B costume and it’s spot on.

All photos are courtesy of RaeTay Photography.

