National Career Fairs holding hiring event on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - National Career Fairs is holding a hiring event on Thursday.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Omni Hotel in the 9800 block of Colonnade Boulevard near Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road.

Some of the jobs listed are groundskeepers, assistant property manager, leasing specialist, maintenance supervisor, CCB-specialist 1, customer service, fraud and collections, independent career agents, sales, bilingual inbound sales agents, bilingual call center reps, inside sales reps, account executives, call center customer service reps and more.

Employers scheduled to attend include:

Mass Mutual South Texas,

Spectrum

United Healthcare

Harland Clarke

J P Morgan Chase Bank

Oklahoma College of Construction

JobFinder USA

The NRP Group

Prospective hires are encouraged to bring several copies of their resumes, dress professionally and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.