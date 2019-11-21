Chief: Suspect ‘momentarily’ got away after officers shot

Detroit Police officers gather on the corner of Wyoming and Chippewa streets where one officer was fatally shot and another was wounded while responding to a home invasion on Detroits West Side, late Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT, MI – Detroit’s police chief says a man who fatally shot one officer and wounded another “was quickly apprehended” after “momentarily” getting away after being wounded inside a home.

Chief James Craig tells WWJ-AM the man was armed Wednesday with a “very powerful rifle.”

Police have said he was looking for an estranged girlfriend at the home. People fled and told officers a man was inside with a gun. Four officers entered.

Craig said a brief gun battle ensued as the officers descended into the basement. The slain officer was shot in the neck. The wounded officer was shot in the leg.

Craig did not give details on how and where the man was arrested.

The wounded officer and the suspect were hospitalized. Police have not released the names of the suspect or officers.