Houston police officer shot and killed

Houston Police Department officers stand by the scene of a shooting in Houston on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. A Houston police officer was shot Saturday evening and a suspect was being sought, authorities said. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON, TX – A Houston police officer was shot and killed Saturday evening, authorities said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Sgt. Christopher Brewster's death at a media briefing late Saturday. Police officials said in a tweet that the 32-year-old officer was shot about 6 p.m.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter that police recovered firearms and other evidence discarded by the shooter.