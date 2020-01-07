Woman rescues dog found drowning in English river with rock tied to leash, police say

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, England – Bella, a Belgian Shepherd, was rescued from the River Trent in England on Monday morning after a couple deliberately tried to drown her, according to Nottinghamshire Police.

Bella was found around 8:45 a.m. with a “carrier bag containing a large rock” tied to her leash.

The woman who spotted Bella in the water dragged her to safety and contacted police, according to a news release.

Bella, who is registered with a microchip, is recovering at a veterinarian’s office and Nottinghamshire Police Chief Adam Pace said, “whilst the dog is still quite poorly she has been showing some encouraging signs by eating so hopefully she will be on the mend."

An update from police Monday afternoon said two arrests have been made in connection with the case.

A 31-year-old woman and 32-year-old man, whom police have not identified, have been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty charges.