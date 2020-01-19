60ºF

National

At least two Honolulu police officers killed in shooting, report says

Officials say the suspect also set a home on fire

Carma Hassan, Artemis Moshtaghian and Darran Simon

Police surround a house where a shooting suspect is believed to be in Honolulu, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Honolulu police say two officers have been shot Sunday and the suspect is at large. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers were responding to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star Advertiser via AP)
HONOLULU, HAWAII – At least two Honolulu police officers were killed in a shooting Sunday morning in the Diamond Head area, according to CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now.

The station reported the suspect in the shooting apparently set a home on fire on Hibiscus Drive.

Honolulu Police said the area of Hibiscus Drive was closed because of a police investigation. Video from Hawaii News Now showed several homes on that street engulfed in flames.

CNN has not yet independently confirmed the details of the incident provided by Hawaii News Now.

Earlier, FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician Derek Hayes told CNN the FBI was responding to an "active shooter" in Honolulu.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted his "deepest condolences" to the families and friends of the two officers and the department.

"This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai'i," Caldwell wrote.

This story is developing.

