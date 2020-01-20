Police warn of ‘highly addictive’ substance about to hit the streets - Girl Scout cookies
‘Drop them off 24/7 and we will properly dispose of them for you,’ the department says
RAVENNA, OHIO – It’s almost time for one of the most addictive substances to hit the streets - Girl Scout cookies.
The Ravenna Police Department, in Ohio, issued a public service announcement to spread awareness and reassure anyone they will gladly take the boxes off your hands.
We wanted to make our community aware of a highly addictive substance that is about to hit the streets. These items go...Posted by Ravenna Police Department on Friday, January 17, 2020
Police warn the cookies are sold by Girl Scouts who will “lure you in with their story and get you hooked.”
Girl Scout cookies are back with a brand-new flavor
They say “one box turns into two and two turns into five and the next thing you know, you are hiding ‘Thin Mints’ in the freezer.”
Police want to remind all Girl Scout cookie lovers that you’re not alone - cops love cookies too.
This year’s cookies include:
- Lemon-Ups
- Lemonades
- Thin Mints
- Caramel deLites/Samoas
- Tagalongs
- Do-si-dos
- Trefoils
- Caramel Chocolate Chip
- Toffee-tastic
- Girl Scout S’mores
To order a box, or for more information on Girl Scout cookies, click here.
