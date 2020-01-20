Police warn of ‘highly addictive’ substance about to hit the streets - Girl Scout cookies

RAVENNA, OHIO – It’s almost time for one of the most addictive substances to hit the streets - Girl Scout cookies.

The Ravenna Police Department, in Ohio, issued a public service announcement to spread awareness and reassure anyone they will gladly take the boxes off your hands.

We wanted to make our community aware of a highly addictive substance that is about to hit the streets. These items go... Posted by Ravenna Police Department on Friday, January 17, 2020

Police warn the cookies are sold by Girl Scouts who will “lure you in with their story and get you hooked.”

They say “one box turns into two and two turns into five and the next thing you know, you are hiding ‘Thin Mints’ in the freezer.”

Police want to remind all Girl Scout cookie lovers that you’re not alone - cops love cookies too.

This year’s cookies include:

Lemon-Ups

Lemonades

Thin Mints

Caramel deLites/Samoas

Tagalongs

Do-si-dos

Trefoils

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Toffee-tastic

Girl Scout S’mores

