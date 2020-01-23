57ºF

One dead, five injured in downtown Seattle shooting, officials say

SEATTLE (AP)UPDATE: Click here for an update to this story.

(PREVIOUSLY)

The Seattle Fire Department says six people were shot downtown Wednesday night, and one of those people has died.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting near a heavily trafficked area.

The suspect fled and police were searching for him. Police said medics and detectives were responding to the scene. It’s the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.

