Dog that beat cancer will be featured in Super Bowl ad on Sunday

A dog that beat cancer will be featured in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday.

‘Scout’ is a golden retriever who serves as the unofficial mascot for the company WeatherTech. He’s also the CEO’s pet.

When they needed help, they turned to vets at the University of Wisconsin.

Now, Scout is not only a big success story - he’s basking in some stardom and set for a lot of exposure on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Hi, I’m Scout and I’m a lucky dog and it’s not just because I found this cool stick or that I was in the WeatherTech commercial on the big game last year. It’s that I’m a cancer survivor, had a tumor on my heart and only a 1% chance of survival. I’m alive thanks to a cutting edge program at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. Their research has the potential to save millions of pets lives. Pets make a difference in your life. You can make a difference in theirs. Donate now at weathertech.com/donate.”

WeatherTech CEO David Machneil says he hopes the ad has a positive impact on animals and people all over the world battling cancer.