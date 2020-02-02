Goodbye Punxsutawney Phil... hello to white squirrel, Pisgah Pete!

BREVARD, North Carolina – Brevard, North Carolina has done away with Groundhog Day and made its own holiday.

The city celebrates White Squirrel Day instead, where Pisgah Pete, a white squirrel, tries to outshine Punxsutawney Phil and make his own predictions for spring’s arrival and the winner of the Super Bowl, according to the White Squirrel Institute.

White Squirrel Day is almost here. February 2, 2020. Should be a spectacular one Posted by White Squirrel Institute on Friday, January 17, 2020

The institute says this is the sixth year of the event.

“It’s been astonishing each year to watch Pete predict – with incredible accuracy, mind you – the winner of the Super Bowl,” said Brevard Mayor Jimmy Harris, in a press release. “In fact, I believe Brevard is the new happening, more-accurate, more-fun place to be on Groundhog Day. All eyes of the world are on Brevard now.”

The event itself acts as a fundraiser for the White Squirrel Institute, a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to licensed wildlife rehabilitators, per its website.

Groundhog predicts early spring. Don’t get too excited, he’s usually wrong

On Sunday at 7:25 a.m. in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow, which means an early spring for us all, CNN reports.

Pisgah Pete was set to make his predictions Sunday afternoon. However, it has not yet been announced.

