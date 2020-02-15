Want to get back at your ex-Valentine? This police department will lock them up

SAPULPA, Oklahoma – Are you looking to get back at your ex-Valentine? Do they have a warrant? If so, this police department can help you.

Sapulpa Police Department posted on Facebook Friday, saying if you give them the location of your ex-Valentine, and if they have a warrant, they’ll do the rest.

The post in part reads:

“Today’s special includes free transportation, an overnight stay in our luxurious 5-star accommodations, Valentine’s TV dinner and a special set of bracelets.”

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL!!!!! Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have warrants? Give us a call with their... Posted by Sapulpa Police Department on Friday, February 14, 2020

To report your ex-Valentine that has a warrant to Sapulpa Police Department, call 918-224-3862.

