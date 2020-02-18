IHOP giving away free short stack of pancakes, chance to win pancakes for life

SAN ANTONIO – IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day by giving “pancakes for life” to one lucky winner, in addition to the free short stack of pancakes every diner receives.

National Pancake Day is Feb. 25, and every person who visits a participating IHOP will have one chance to win one of 250,000 prizes.

Instant win prizes include limited-edition pancake-themed merchandise, such as bicycles, scooters, customizable jackets, handmade berets and more, according to Business Wire.

Guests who go to an IHOP between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. can get one free short stack of pancakes.

In lieu of payment for the short stack, guests have the option to donate to IHOP’s children’s charity partners, which includes the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Since IHOP created the giveaway, the company has raised more than $30 million “helping make miracles happen for kids facing critical illnesses and disabilities.”

Guests can donate on their check, at a cash donation box or by purchasing a wall tag, according to Business Wire.