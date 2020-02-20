Lawmakers were briefed that Russia is looking to help Trump win in 2020

The intelligence community's top election security official delivered a briefing to lawmakers last week warning them that the intelligence community believes Russia is already taking steps to interfere in the 2020 election with the goal of helping President Donald Trump win, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

House Republicans got very upset during the briefing delivered by election security official Shelby Pierson, the source said.

The New York Times, which first reported the February 13 briefing, said that afterwards, Trump chastised outgoing acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire for allowing the briefing to take place. Trump was concerned the Democrats present would use it against him, reported the Times, citing people familiar with the exchange.

On Wednesday, Trump announced he was naming Richard Grenell, a staunch loyalist and current US ambassador to Germany, as acting DNI despite him not having experience in intelligence. Two administration officials told the Times the timing of the Grenell announcement and Russia intelligence report is coincidental.

