WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence news conference regarding coronavirus
WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence will hold a news conference to make an announcement regarding the coronavirus.
Mayor issues state of disaster, public health emergency in San Antonio over coronavirus
North Star Mall closes for 24-hour ‘deep cleaning’ after infected coronavirus evacuee visited shopping center
Officials: Coronavirus patient returned to isolation after visiting North Star Mall, checking into hotel near SA airport
Timeline released of coronavirus patient’s activities in San Antonio over 12-hour period
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.