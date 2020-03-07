Conservative Political Action Conference attendee tested positive for coronavirus

The American Conservative Union announced on Saturday that one of the attendees at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, has tested positive for coronavirus.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials attended the conference, though the ACU says the attendee did not come into contact with the president or vice president, nor did they attend events in the main hall.

The ACU said the Trump administration "is aware of the situation."

The White House confirmed in a statement that it was aware of an individual testing positive for coronavirus after attending the CPAC conference.

"At this time there is no indication that either President Trump or Vice President Pence met with or were in close proximity to the attendee. The President's physician and United States Secret Service have been working closely with White House Staff and various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First Family and the entire White House Complex safe and healthy," according to the White House.

The ACU noted that it has been in contact with the state of Maryland's health department and would follow guidance from health experts.

"The exposure occurred previous to the conference. A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and CDC confirmed the positive result," the ACU said in a statement. "The individual is under the care of medical professionals in the state of New Jersey, and has been quarantined."

“Our children, spouses, extended family, and friends attended CPAC. During this time, we need to remain calm, listen to our health care professionals, and support each other. We send this message in that spirit,” the group said.