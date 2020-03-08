Toilet paper caper: Utah police left without toilet paper after coronavirus preppers take it all

The coronavirus crisis continues to sweep across the nation and some are taking preparation into their own hands, one toilet paper roll at a time.

The Kaysville Police Department, in Utah, took to Facebook on Friday, saying all of the toilet paper in its public restrooms was stolen. Police say they suspect the toilet paper was taken by residents that are preparing for the coronavirus.

“For those of you preparing for the coronavirus, what is the need for the hoarding of toilet paper? The Kaysville community must be in a state of crisis that someone has resorted to obtaining all the toilet paper from KPD’s public restrooms. We love our community and we are here to serve you, but cops need toilet paper too! Let’s go back to the days of obsessing over power poles!” the department said in a Facebook post.

For those of you preparing for the Coronavirus, what is the need for the hoarding of toilet paper? The Kaysville... Posted by Kaysville Police Department on Friday, March 6, 2020

Looking ahead, officials say the best way to prepare for the coronavirus is similar to how you would for any other illness or natural disaster.

Stock up on non-perishable food items, have a go-bag ready, just in case you need to evacuate, and have a two-week supply of any daily medications on hand. Also, keep a list of what you take.

To learn more on coronavirus prep, click here.

More on the coronavirus:

How you can responsibly prepare for an emergency (without hoarding supplies)

CDC: 2 coronavirus patients cleared in San Antonio, now able to return home

Due to coronavirus concerns, Yelp San Antonio cancels free Fiesta medal event

Everything we know about coronavirus in Texas