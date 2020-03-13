77ºF

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando theme parks to temporarily close

Both parks will be closed through the end of the month

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact on the state's biggest industry so far. Disney officials said in a statement that extra hand sanitizers were being placed throughout its four parks and more than two dozen hotels. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Theme parks at Disney World and Universal Orlando will temporarily close starting at the close of business on Sunday, according to a statement from the parks.

The Disney parks in Orlando will close through the end of the month, according to park officials.

Cast members will be paid during the closure, according to Disney.

However, the hotels at Disney World will remain open, according to park officials.

Theme parks at the Universal Orlando Resort will also close at the close of business on Sunday, according to park officials.

Park officials said they anticipate the park will remain closed through the end of the month.

The hotels and the CityWalk will remain open, according to park officials.

Park officials said they created flexible programs for guests who booked travel packages or tickets with Universal.

Anyone with ticket questions can call 877-801-9720.

