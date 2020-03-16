Rudy Gobert wished he had taken the coronavirus ‘more seriously’

(CNN) -- Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to be diagnosed with novel coronavirus, said he wished he had taken the virus "more seriously."

The Utah Jazz All-Star center provided fans with a health update on the NBA Twitter account Sunday and said he's been feeling a "little better every single day."

He reminded people to keep washing their hands, stop touching their faces and avoid unnecessary contact with others.

"I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together," Gobert said.

Gobert donated more than $500,000 to assist people affected by the virus and related closures. He is giving $200,000 to part-time employees of the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City whose jobs were affected by the NBA's decision to suspend its season.

Another $100,000 each is being donated to support coronavirus-related social services in Utah and Oklahoma City and €100,000 (about $111,000) to his home country France, the Utah Jazz announced on Saturday.

Gobert was recently criticized for a prank he pulled on members of the media that could have put them at risk of contracting the illness.

As Gobert was leaving a media event on March 9, before he was diagnosed with coronavirus, he touched every microphone and recorder in front of him in jest.

After his diagnosis, Gobert issued a public apology on Instagram.