Hawaii will fine self-quarantine violators $5,000 or send them to prison

HONOLULU – If you were thinking of riding out the pandemic in sunny Hawaii, think again: Anyone traveling between the state's islands must quarantine themselves for two weeks.

And breaking that quarantine order to gulp some fresh air could earn you a hefty fine -- or a prison sentence.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed a proclamation on Monday that requires residents and visitors who travel between islands to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Anyone who violates the mandatory quarantine could face up to $5,000 in fines or a year in prison, if convicted.

Hawaii tourism grinds to halt as virus restrictions tighten

In this case, quarantined people cannot leave their hotel rooms or receive visitors. People traveling for health care aren't required to quarantine themselves, though they must follow the social distancing measures laid out in a previous supplementary proclamation.

“The dangers of Covid-19 require the serious attention, effort, and sacrifice of all people in the State to avert unmanageable strains on our healthcare system and other catastrophic impacts on the State,” the recent proclamation read.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: