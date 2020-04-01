Hawaii will fine self-quarantine violators $5,000 or send them to prison
HONOLULU – If you were thinking of riding out the pandemic in sunny Hawaii, think again: Anyone traveling between the state's islands must quarantine themselves for two weeks.
And breaking that quarantine order to gulp some fresh air could earn you a hefty fine -- or a prison sentence.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed a proclamation on Monday that requires residents and visitors who travel between islands to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
Anyone who violates the mandatory quarantine could face up to $5,000 in fines or a year in prison, if convicted.
Hawaii tourism grinds to halt as virus restrictions tighten
In this case, quarantined people cannot leave their hotel rooms or receive visitors. People traveling for health care aren't required to quarantine themselves, though they must follow the social distancing measures laid out in a previous supplementary proclamation.
“The dangers of Covid-19 require the serious attention, effort, and sacrifice of all people in the State to avert unmanageable strains on our healthcare system and other catastrophic impacts on the State,” the recent proclamation read.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by CNN - All rights reserved.