Trump again tests negative for coronavirus

By Jason Hoffman, CNN

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington. Trump wants to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure projects to create jobs and help the collapsing economy rebuild from the coronavirus' stunning blows. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that seems about right. Sounds like the prelude to a bipartisan deal. Except that when it comes to trying to upgrade the country's road, rail, water and broadband systems, Washington frequently veers off the tracks usually over the bill's contents and how to pay for it. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus a second time, according to a memo from White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Grisham said, in a note given to reporters, that Trump was tested on Thursday morning and had the results 15 minutes later. The results were revealed moments before Trump walked in for the briefing.

"This morning, the President was tested again for Covid-19, utilizing a new rapid point-of-care test capability. He is healthy and without symptoms," Grisham said in the memo.

The President had previously tested negative for the virus in mid-March after coming into contact with two individuals who had tested positive.

The White House last month said it would begin conducting temperature checks on people who come in close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

