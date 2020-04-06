Fauci said he tested negative for coronavirus Saturday

The nation's top infectious disease expert said he tested negative for coronavirus Saturday when asked why he wasn't wearing a face mask as the pandemic spreads across the nation.

"There are a couple of reasons. One of them is part of the, in fact the major reason to wear a face mask is to protect you from infecting you," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday at a news conference with the White House coronavirus task force. "I had my test yesterday and it's negative."

President Donald Trump added: "very good answer."

Fauci, who serves on the task force, warned Americans in an interview on CBS earlier Sunday that "it is going to be a bad week" ahead as there is an escalation in cases, but that "within a week" or so, the number of cases should start to flatten out.

"Are you saying, doctor, despite the deaths that we may see, that mitigation is working, and that you do have this outbreak under control?" CBS' Margaret Brennan asked Fauci.

“I will not say we have it under control, Margaret. That would be a false statement. We are struggling to get it under control, and that’s the issue that’s at hand right now,” Fauci replied.