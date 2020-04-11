Teen with special needs released from hospital after beating coronavirus

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Tony Trimble was met with a round of applause as he walked out of his room at St. Louis Children's Hospital Friday to head home after recovering from the coronavirus.

The 18-year-old was the first pediatric COVID-19 patient at the hospital. He was hospitalized on March 25 after testing positive. Tony, who was diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome, has gotten support from loved ones and community members during his journey.

His progress was tracked on the Prayers for Tony Trimble Facebook group.

"March 25th is an evening they will never forget. When I received the call from another friend, then shortly after heard from Carol, my heart sank. My eyes starting leaking," Kay Holdenried-Bay wrote on Facebook.

On Thursday, Tony tested negative for the virus twice and doctors began discussing to discharge him.

Not only has he got support from the community, Tony has received special messages from St. Louis Blues Player Vladimar Tarasenko, Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum and the Lindbergh High School football team.

“He’s a walking miracle! Carol, Marc, Charlie, the Hof and Trimble families (and friends) are so thankful to each and every one of you for all the prayers, well wishes, videos, words of encouragement, etc... he has watched every video numerous times!,” Holdenried-Bay wrote.