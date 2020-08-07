US drops global ‘Level 4′ health warning against travel, moves to country-specific guidance

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. State Department on Thursday dropped its global “Level 4” health advisory that warned people against traveling abroad — a warning put in place since March 19.

Travelers can now use guidance based on country-specific levels (1-4), as conditions “can change rapidly in a country at any time” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department states.

Nearly every country on the list had their levels updated on Thursday.

They range from “Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions” to “Level 4: Do Not Travel.” A general worldwide caution on travel was issued on Jan. 15.

According to the Associated Press, the department promptly re-imposed the “Level 4″ advisory level on Mexico. Mexico pushed passed 50,000 deaths Thursday and has reported 462,690 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, far less than the United States.

Mexico had long enjoyed a “Level 2” advisory urging travelers to exercise caution, though some particularly violent states had “do not travel” advisories because of crime, gang shootouts and the risk of kidnapping.

Canada, the U.K., Italy and France have “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” warnings.

While the U.S. has eased up on a general blanket warning, nearly 40 countries have banned U.S. travelers, with exceptions. Those guidelines are subject to change at any time depending on the country’s condition.

The countries with “Level 4″ warnings include:

Afghanistan

Argentina

Bangladesh

Belize

Bhutan

Bolivia

Brazil

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cabo Verde

Central African Republic

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dominican Republic

Egypt

El Salvador

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Libya

Malawi

Mali

Mexico

Mongolia

Mozambique

Namibia

Nicaragua

North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)

Oman

Panama

Peru

Russia

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Somalia

South Sudan

Syria

Tajikistan

The Bahamas

The Kyrgyz Republic

Venezuela

Yemen

The acceleration of the viral outbreak that began in late June more than doubled the daily U.S. confirmed case count by mid-July. The rate of new reported cases has since declined.

These countries have banned U.S. travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic