President Trump delivers remarks on Wilmington, N.C. being designated as first WWII Heritage City

WILMINGTON, N.C. – (Update: The event is over)

President Donald Trump will make an official announcement designating Wilmington, N.C. as the first World War II Heritage City in the U.S.

The private ceremony on board the USS North Carolina will also recognize the end of World War II.

Veterans from the War have been invited and will be on board the USS North Carolina for the ceremony.

According to an article on wectnews.com, for a city to receive the WWII Heritage City designation, it must not only have made a major wartime contribution, but also have worked actively since to preserve the military legacy.

Workers built 243 ships over a five-year period in Wilmington during World War II. The city was home of the North Carolina Shipbuilding Company. Three prisoner of war camps were also in Wilmington, holding as many as 550 Nazi prisoners at their peak, according to the article.