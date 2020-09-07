WATCH LIVE: President Trump to hold news conference on jobs, ‘economic comeback’ at noon

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump has planned an afternoon news conference to speak on jobs and the “economic comeback.”

It is expected to begin at noon on Monday, and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there’s not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Trump said he’s holding the new conference in a tweet that said, “Jobs number, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT.”

Later Monday, he tweeted the uphill climb from the financial fallout brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is the “biggest and fastest financial recovery in history.”

The Associated Press reported that about half the 22 million jobs that vanished in the pandemic have been recovered.

Following the Friday release of a Labor Department report, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said the outbreak is still weighing on the economy, the AP reported.

“Donald Trump may be the only president in modern history to leave office with fewer jobs than when he took office,” Biden said.

