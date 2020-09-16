Joe Biden to discuss development, distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

(The event has ended. Please check back for more livestreams on KSAT.com)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak about the development and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The event is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. in Wilmington, Delaware and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Biden’s press conference comes a day after President Donald Trump suggested the virus could disappear without a vaccine because herd immunity would develop in time, but said the country is “weeks” away from getting one.

“It’s going to be herd-developed, and that’s going to happen. That will all happen,” Trump said Tuesday during a televised town hall. “But with a vaccine, I think it will go away very quickly.”

