Joe Biden to discuss development, distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after participating in a coronavirus vaccine briefing with public health experts, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak about the development and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The event is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. in Wilmington, Delaware and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Biden’s press conference comes a day after President Donald Trump suggested the virus could disappear without a vaccine because herd immunity would develop in time, but said the country is “weeks” away from getting one.

“It’s going to be herd-developed, and that’s going to happen. That will all happen,” Trump said Tuesday during a televised town hall. “But with a vaccine, I think it will go away very quickly.”

