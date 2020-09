President Donald Trump will be speaking at the Great American Comeback Event in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday evening.

The event is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

A day following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Trump could offer a first look as to how he would work the vacancy into his campaign.

