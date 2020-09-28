SpaceX cancels 13th Starlink launch at Kennedy Space Center due to weather

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Update (9:22 a.m.): The SpaceX launch of the 13th Starlink Mission on Monday morning has been canceled due to weather.

The mission, which will launch 60 Starlink satellites into orbit, will still take place at a later time. The new launch date and time have yet to be announced.

Standing down from launch of Starlink due to weather; will announce a new target launch date once confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 28, 2020

Original: SpaceX will launch its 13th Starlink Mission, which will put 60 Starlink satellites to orbit, on Monday morning.

Liftoff is slated for 9:22 a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. See the liftoff in a livestream that will be placed in this article.

Delays and cancellations, however, are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to SpaceX, the satellites will deploy a little more than an hour after liftoff.

The goal of Starlink is to deliver high-speed internet to places where access has been typically hard to attain in the U.S. and Canada.

“With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable,” Starlink’s website states.