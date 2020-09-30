Walmart, Target going head to head with Amazon Prime Day with deal days of their own

SAN ANTONIO – Some of the nation’s top retailers will offer overlapping deal days in October, helping kick off the holiday shopping season early.

Target and Walmart each announced their sets of deal days for a wide range of items after Amazon revealed when it will hold Prime Day.

Target’s deal days will be Oct. 13-14, and Walmart’s “Big Save” event will last Oct. 11-15.

The events are aimed at consumers who want to start their holiday shopping early and online, as the coronavirus pandemic is expected to limit crowded, in-store shopping.

“This year, in a holiday season unlike any other, we know it’s more important than ever for our guests to get great deals in a convenient and safe shopping environment,” Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a news release. “... We’re letting guests know they don’t need to wait or face the crowds to get the best deals, all with no membership fees required.”

Target says Black Friday pricing will last throughout November, and it will extend its price match policy. Deals in electronics, home goods, essentials, toys and more will be available for the two days.

Walmart says deals will also be offered from Marketplace sellers. Offers will span from tech to home, toys, beauty and fashion.

This is the first year Amazon will hold Prime Day in the fall, pushed back from July due to the pandemic. Prime Day will run from Oct. 13-14.

