Get $10,000 cash and a new bike for moving to Northwest Arkansas

Would you move to Northwest Arkansas for $10,000 and a new bike? One company is hoping you will after launching the Life Works Here initiative to bring “top talent” to the area.

The Northwest Arkansas Council is sponsoring the initiative with help from the Walton Family Foundation to offer the cash incentive.

New residents will also receive a street or mountain bike to “help you take advantage of the 162 miles of paved trails, the 37-mile Razorback Regional Greenway and the 322 miles of world-class mountain biking trails,” according to FindingNWA.com.

There are a few eligibility requirements to cash in on the incentives. They’re listed below:

Must be at least 24 years old

Have at least two years of work experience

Have full-time employment (which includes self-employment)

Currently resides outside of the state of Arkansas

Can relocate to Northwest Arkansas within six months of acceptance

U.S. citizen or has the necessary credentials required to work legally in the U.S.

The website notes that Arkansas has “one of the best costs of living, plentiful outdoor lifestyle perks, nationally ranked arts, culture and cuisine scenes, and per capita income that’s 14% higher than the national average.”

If you’re interested, you can apply here.

Trending stories: